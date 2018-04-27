Image caption Family have shared a new photo of Kirsty Maxwell as the one year anniversary approaches

The heartbroken family of a Scottish woman who fell from a Spanish holiday apartment balcony is preparing to mark the first anniversary of her death.

On 29 April last year, Kirsty Maxwell fell from the 10th floor of Apartmentos Payma hotel in Benidorm.

Four British men who were in the hotel room at the time were questioned as part of the inquiry.

Her family is still searching for answers to what exactly happened to the 27-year-old bank worker.

The Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal has posted a tribute at what it describes as "a terrible time".

The message said: "This weekend marks one year since Kirsty's brutal death.

"One year we have been fighting for justice, truth and answers.

"One year trying to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.

"This weekend we will mark in our own private way, remembering Kirsty and how special she was to us all, how much she affected our lives and how much we miss her."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Maxwell's body is understood to be found near the swimming pool at the Apartamentos Payma on Saturday

The message thanked those who have supported the campaign to find the truth.

Those who knew Kirsty are being asked to change their social media pictures to a new photo of Kirsty.

People are encouraged to use the photo online for the duration of Sunday 29 April.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty with her husband, Adam Maxwell

What happened to Kirsty Maxwell?

Kirsty Maxwell died at around 07.50 on Saturday 29 April 2017, in unexplained, suspicious circumstances which are being investigated by the Spanish police.

Kirsty arrived in Benidorm with a group of more than 30 friends for a hen weekend, staying at My Pretty Payma Apartments.

Her family wants to know:

What happened in the room Kirsty was in before she died?

Who were other unidentified My Pretty Payma Apartments residents who were not interviewed?

The family believes there are important lines of inquiry which have not been been pursued.

A new website, dedicated to the information appeal, has also been launched just before the first anniversary.

The site carries messages from Kirsty's family, details on what is believed to have happened and information on Kirsty herself.

An event will be held in Benidorm on Saturday, where supporters will gather to brief local media on the ongoing investigation.