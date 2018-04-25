Image copyright Google

An Edinburgh teacher has been struck off for telling pupils about having sex behind a tree and smoking cannabis.

Peter Walsh was working as a supply teacher at Broughton High School at the time of the misconduct.

At a General Teaching Council for Scotland hearing he was accused of talking with pupils about sex and drugs.

The misconduct was said to have taken place between 9 February and 13 February 2015.

One witness, a curriculum leader, said he had described having sex behind a tree and other sexual encounters, smoking joints and going to rehab.

Mr Walsh denied all of the allegations made against him but the GTCS found them to be proven and removed him from the register.