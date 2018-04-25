Image copyright Neil Hanna

A museum in Scotland is the only one in the UK with a Red Arrows jet on display.

The Museum of Flight at East Fortune has acquired the British Aerospace Hawk T1A.

It was donated by the Ministry of Defence, and has gone on permanent display at the site in East Lothian.

The pilot who flew the jet at the opening of the Scottish Parliament has been reunited with it.

Wing Cdr Simon Meade was at the controls of the Hawk in July 1999, when it flew over Holyrood as part of the display team.

Built in 1980, the aircraft was used by the Red Arrows from 1985 until 2012.

'Terrific Addition'

National Museums Scotland director Dr Gordon Rintoul said: "The National Museum of Flight is home to one of the best and most varied aviation collections in Europe, and the iconic British Aerospace Hawk used by the famous Red Arrows is a terrific addition.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Defence for this generous donation which is sure to be hugely popular with our visitors."

Air Chief Marshal Sir Steven Hillier, Chief of the Air Staff, said: "The RAF in Scotland has excellent links with National Museums Scotland.

"In this, the RAF's 100th year, we seek to commemorate, celebrate and inspire.

"I can think of no better place than the National Museum of Flight for a Red Arrows Hawk to be displayed and help promote these themes."

