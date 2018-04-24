A woman who was sexually assaulted on a train was punched in the face when she slapped the man responsible.

The incident happened on Thursday after the 30-year-old victim boarded the 18:30 Newcastle to Edinburgh Waverley service operated by Virgin East Coast.

She was unable to find a seat on the train and stood next to a group of men she had chatted to before boarding.

During the journey British Transport Police (BTP) said one of the men sexually assaulted her.

In response the woman slapped him and the man retaliated by punching her on the jaw.

A BTP spokesman said: "Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and may have seen what happened.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital to the investigation."