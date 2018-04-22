A 24-year-old man has been charged after bins were set alight near three people in West Lothian.

The incident happened in Chapelton Drive, Polbeth, at about 19:50 on Saturday.

Police said an altercation took place before a number of bins were set alight. The two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 15-year-old girl were uninjured.

The arrested man has been charged with wilful fireraising and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a shocking incident and we're continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into this.

"We'd urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour or a suspicious vehicle in the area around this time, or who has any other information which may be relevant, to come forward."