Man arrested over serious assault in Kirkcaldy

  • 22 April 2018

A 35-year-old man has been arrested over a serious assault in Fife.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Miller Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 16:00 on Saturday.

The man is alleged to have attacked a 48-year-old man.

