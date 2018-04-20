Some car drivers are still illegally using the Forth Road Bridge to travel between Fife and Edinburgh - prompting calls for a crackdown.

There is no pedestrian access to the Queensferry Crossing because cyclists, walkers and buses are meant to have sole use of the Forth Road Bridge.

However, monitoring has shown about 100 vehicles a day are using the bridge.

Transport Scotland said it hopes educating drivers will stop it but an MSP says rules should be enforced.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton believes motorists are simply trying to avoid queues on the new bridge, and he is calling for fines to be imposed on those caught breaking the regulations.

He said: "This news will come as a slap in the face for commuters and holidaymakers who sit for sometimes protracted periods of time waiting to cross the Queensferry Crossing.

"Transport Scotland needs to get tough on motorists who are flaunting that, using what should be a public transport corridor on the old Forth Road Bridge and they need to change that so there are punishments to it."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The new public transport corridor is still in its relatively early stages.

"We are however taking every opportunity to remind road users of the rules that are now in force and communicating via Traffic Scotland channels as well as working with partners to ensure drivers are made aware and comfortable with the new layout.

"Going forward we will continue to work alongside Amey, Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland to keep driver behaviour under review and take necessary action if required.

"However, we are confident the vast majority of road users are getting to grips with the new system and that we'll continue to see an improvement in the weeks ahead."