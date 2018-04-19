Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Final design plans for the road layout of the junction at the top of Leith Walk in Edinburgh have been unveiled.

Alterations are proposed to improve the pedestrian and cycle access at the Picardy Place junction following complaints from campaigners.

Construction work is expected to start in May with work due to be finished by the end of 2018.

The works will also make the area ready in the event of the tram line being extended to Newhaven.

Campaigners had complained the previous plans did not have enough cyclist and pedestrian provision.

The alterations include:

Reducing traffic lanes to give more space to pedestrians/cyclists

Increase in public space around St Mary's Cathedral

Confirmation of bus stop provision

Upgrade of traffic signal arrangements

Simplification/improvement of crossing arrangements for pedestrians and cyclists

Cycle priority measures at junctions e.g. right turn on to Broughton Street

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener said: "Since committee approved updated plans at the start of the year, we've had very productive discussions with a number of key organisations and community representatives which have enabled us to finalise the road layout design for Picardy Place.

"I'd like to personally thank everyone who has taken part in this process for their much-valued input.

"While it is very challenging to accommodate the many conflicting expectations of different groups and individuals, we believe that these improved designs have taken on board the best mix possible of everyone's thinking around this crucial gateway to Edinburgh's Old and New Towns World Heritage site."