A boy has been left with facial injuries after being attacked by a gang in West Lothian.

The 13-year-old was assaulted in Main Street, Fauldhouse, at 19:00 on Saturday.

Police said a group of males attacked the youth and he suffered facial injuries which required medical treatment.

He was unable to identify them and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

PC Amy Wilson of Police Scotland said: "This assault left a young person requiring medical treatment and we are keen to trace those responsible.

"It happened on a busy road and we're certain it would have been seen by passers-by."