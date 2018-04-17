A man who molested young girls when he was babysitting them in Fife has been jailed for six years.

Tony Paton, 27, was a teenager when he targeted three children for abuse over a four-year period and raped one victim when she was aged five or six.

Paton, from, Dunfermline, had denied thee charges of indecency and one of rape committed at houses in Fife.

He was earlier convicted of all four offences, which took place between 2004 and 2008.

Lady Scott told Paton at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Your victims were all very young, between four and six years of age.

"This is a very serious course of sexual abuse of young children."

The judge said Paton was himself a child at the time of the offending and the sentence she would impose would be very significantly less than if the crimes had been committed by an adult.

Paton was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.