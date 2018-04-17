Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Special new cycleways are to be built in a bid to protect cyclists from traffic on Edinburgh's busy roads.

The cycleways will have short stretches of kerbs laid back-to-back, with collapsible bollards between them.

They are being installed in the east and west side of Leith Walk at Pilrig Street and the east side of Leith Walk at Brunswick Road.

The cycleway delineators are believed to be the first of their kind to be installed in Scotland.

They are already used in London.

'Right solution'

The "armadillo" delineators previously installed were removed, following a trial period, as they were deemed "unfit for purpose".

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "We want to make sure our roads are as safe as they possibly can be for everyone who uses them, which is why we've worked very hard with the community and walking and cycling organisations to find the right solution to replace the armadillos.

"Similar cycleway delineators have been successfully used in other cycle-friendly cities and we're confident they'll work well on Leith Walk."

The work is being carried out by MacKenzie Construction.

Cycleway timetable