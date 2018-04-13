Midlothian council is carrying out an investigation into suspected fraud following serious allegations by staff members.

The council said it is keeping Police Scotland fully informed on the progress of its inquiries.

The action has been taken after allegations were made of fraud surrounding the awarding of road servicing contracts to private firms.

The council said it was taking the matter "very seriously".

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: "Following serious allegations being raised by members of staff regarding suspected procurement irregularities, a full investigation is being conducted.

"The council takes such allegations very seriously and is prioritising the conduct of the investigation to ensure that public monies are protected.

"The investigation report and subsequent actions will look to identify and resolve any procedural failings and take all appropriate further actions. We are keeping our External Auditors and Police Scotland fully informed on the progress of the investigation.

"The council is not in a position to comment further until this work has been completed."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is aware of an internal investigation being conducted by Midlothian Council and officers await the conclusion of their inquiries."