Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in a derelict building in Leven's Silverburn Park

At least 40 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in a derelict building in Fife.

The fire broke out in Silverburn Park in Lundin Links in Leven, at about 06:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no casualties.

A spokesman said: "Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe."