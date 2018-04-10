Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Fife derelict building
- 10 April 2018
At least 40 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in a derelict building in Fife.
The fire broke out in Silverburn Park in Lundin Links in Leven, at about 06:00.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no casualties.
A spokesman said: "Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe."