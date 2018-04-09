Image copyright Sharon Cullen

An African sacred ibis has been caught after being seen wandering around a West Lothian car park following its escape from a zoo.

The bird, which got out of its cage at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, was caught six miles away in Whitehill Industrial Estate in Bathgate.

The zoo confirmed the black and white bird escaped on Friday morning.

A zoo keeper managed to catch the bird, which was hiding in a bush, after workers told them where it was.

David Wood, 60, who works at microchip company Innovative Ion Plant at the industrial estate, told the BBC Scotland news website how he had a "double-take" when he saw the bird walking past his window on Monday.

He said: "At first I thought maybe it had been blown off course, but then I realised it must have come from the zoo.

"I don't want to attempt to catch it because it has a very pointy beak.

"Seagulls were swooping at it this morning to protect their patch but luckily it's still ok."

Rebecca Rodgers, of Five Sisters Zoo, said: "We have now named him Pat because we found him at the Royal Mail sorting office at Whitehill Industrial Estate.

"We are very pleased he is back at the zoo safely."

The three-year-old bird has been at the zoo for a couple of years and was bred in captivity.

Ibis eat various fish, frogs, small mammals, reptiles and smaller birds as well as insects and other invertebrates, and carrion.

It may also probe into the soil with its long beak for invertebrates such as earthworms.