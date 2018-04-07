Image copyright Google

Fire crews in Edinburgh worked through the night to tackle a blaze in a takeaway restaurant in Edinburgh.

The fire broke out at the Sombrero Burrito Bar on the city's Dalry Road at about 21:15 on 6 April.

Passengers from platform one of nearby Haymarket train station were evacuated as a precaution.

The road around the shop was closed for several hours while crews extinguished the flames.

Crew managed to get it under control by 02:00 on 7 April.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze.