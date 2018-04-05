Image copyright Scottish SPCA

A cormorant has been humanely put down after it was found attached to a tree after swallowing fishing line in West Lothian.

Animal welfare officers discovered the bird had swallowed fishing hooks that were attached to line wrapped around the tree at Linlithgow Loch.

The Scottish SPCA said the hooks were pulling at its insides as the bird struggled while it was tangled.

A member of the public called for help after seeing the bird on 28 March.

Connie O'Neil, of the Scottish SPCA, said: "Thankfully I was able to go out on a canoe with a member of the public to rescue the cormorant.

"The poor bird had swallowed a fishing hook and it had been pulling at his insides so he was really struggling. It was very lucky that someone spotted him and alerted us when they did as he would have been suffering greatly.

"After rescuing him from the tree I realised he also had a broken wing, which was caused by his struggle to get away. Unfortunately due to the extent of his injuries and suffering, he was put to sleep.

"The vast majority of fishermen are very responsible and take care to clear away their equipment after they've used it. However we want to remind anyone fishing not to leave their litter as they could kill wildlife by doing so."