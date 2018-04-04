Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption A temporary arrivals hall has been built to accommodate Middle East routes

A daily air service from Edinburgh to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is set to be cancelled.

Etihad Airways is to end the flights from October, three years after launching.

Edinburgh had been Etihad's first Scottish destination but it is understood a lack of take-up is to blame for the service ending.

The route operates with an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with a total of 22 seats in business class and 240 in economy.

An Etihad Airways spokesman, said: "Etihad Airways continues to review its network and make a select number of adjustments which will be announced at the appropriate time, taking into account the needs of our staff, partners, and customers.

"In recent weeks the airline has increased its European schedule introducing an additional daily flight from Rome to Abu Dhabi and launching services from Baku."