Man admits killing baby Hayley Davidson by shaking her
- 3 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted shaking a five-month-old girl to death.
Hayley Davidson died in hospital after being found at a house in Buckhaven in Fife in February 2016.
Gordon McKay, 38, had originally been charged with the infant's murder but at the High Court in Livingston he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.
He will be sentenced next month.