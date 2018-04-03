Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man admits killing baby Hayley Davidson by shaking her

  • 3 April 2018
Hayley Davidson

A man has admitted shaking a five-month-old girl to death.

Hayley Davidson died in hospital after being found at a house in Buckhaven in Fife in February 2016.

Gordon McKay, 38, had originally been charged with the infant's murder but at the High Court in Livingston he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

He will be sentenced next month.

