Image copyright Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released by police following an attempted robbery at a shop in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at about 20:00 on Sunday 25 March when a man entered the Sahib Store on Restalrig Road and tried to steal money from the 56-year-old shopkeeper.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the picture may be able to help them with their inquires.

They are also urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is about 5ft 10in, of mixed race, and has a slim build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothes, grey trainers and had a nose ring.

Det Con Peter Gilzean, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening experience for the shopkeeper and we are continuing with our inquiries.

"If you believe you can help identify the male pictured then please contact police immediately."