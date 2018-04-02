Image copyright Dhammapadipa Temple Image caption The 250kg Buddha was created by a stone carver in Thailand

A Thai temple in Edinburgh has been given a new stone Buddha statue after its last one was stolen.

The Dhammapadipa site in Slateford Road was targeted by thieves in September 2016 and the statue has never been recovered.

A stone carver in Thailand has now created a new 250kg (39st) statue for the temple.

The Thai community in Edinburgh and the Lothians raised the money to have the statue shipped from Thailand.

Security has been increased in the wake of the theft.

'Pride of place'

The temple was formed in 2005 in response to the Asian Tsunami.

Deputy Abbot Prasert Prommala said: "As a result of the high-profile media attention this incident received, a stone carver in Thailand heard about this and as Buddhists hold Buddha Statutes with the upmost reverence, it struck a chord with his community spirit and agreed to create a beautiful replacement statute.

"Once it was completed, it was shipped over to Edinburgh where it now takes pride of place in our front garden overlooking Slateford Road.

"We hope the passing community enjoy seeing this outstanding statue as they pass our temple as much as we do."