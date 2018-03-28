Image copyright Jet2 Image caption The pupils' delight has been tempered by the news that their classmate may not be able to join them

The Prime Minister said the Home Office will look into the case of a Syrian refugee from Edinburgh who is missing out on a school trip because his papers will take too long to process.

Twelve-year-old Mohammed's class won a trip to Majorca next month, but his travel documents may not be ready.

His class at Canal View Primary in Wester Hailes won a top prize in a UK-wide competition.

Their visit to Majorca will include taking part in workshops.

However, their delight has been tempered by the news that travel documents for their classmate may take up to three months to process.

His MP Joanna Cherry raised the issue in parliament, and called on the Prime Minister to step in to ensure he is not left out.

Theresa May has indicated the Home Secretary will look into the case.

Image copyright Canal View Primary School Image caption Canal View Primary School were voted the winner by public vote for their creation - a stop-motion promotional animation

The pupils won their place on the trip after devising and creating a competition entry in response to a challenge posed by Jet2holidays which was to produce a promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park & Resort.

Five schools across the region were shortlisted, but the pupils at Canal View Primary School were voted the winner by public vote for their creation - a stop-motion promotional animation.

Joanna Cherry MP said: "It is unacceptable that this young Syrian schoolboy will find himself excluded from joining his classmates on a dream holiday because of Home Office procedures.

"The Prime Minister must immediately step in and right this grievous wrong.

"I was contacted by Canal View's head teacher Ann Moore asking if there was anything which I could do to help.

"The school and the class are obviously devastated that Mohammed has been told he can't join them on this holiday of a lifetime.

"It is terrible to think of the hardship this wee boy has overcome to get to Edinburgh and start a new life in safety. Today I have asked the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to intervene and make sure Mohammed can join his class mates.

"I'm delighted that the Prime Minister has indicated that the Home Secretary will look into this case and I shall make sure she does so urgently."

The school has also won £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers after being shortlisted.