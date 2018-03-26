Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Duncan Sim has been missing since 14 March

Police searching for a missing student in St Andrews are appealing for information about a man seen standing in the water that night.

Duncan Sim has been missing since 14 March when he was last seen leaving the Madras Rugby Club at about 23:15.

The man seen in the water near Kinkell Braes - in the East Sands area - at about 03:00 the following morning was about 6ft tall with dark hair.

Detectives are keen to establish if the sighting is connected.

Ch Insp Steven Hamilton, of Police Scotland, said: "We're working to establish if this sighting may be connected to Duncan's disappearance and are asking for the public's help as part of this.

"Our inquiries to date do not support Duncan having travelled to the East Sands area, however, we are committed to pursuing all possible lines of inquiry in order to trace him.

"I would urge anyone who may have been in the East Sands area around 3am on Thursday 15 March and fits this description, or who saw anyone matching this description, to come forward as soon as possible."

He added: "It has now been almost two weeks since Duncan was last seen and extensive inquiries have been undertaken throughout St Andrews to establish his whereabouts.

"This has included analysing CCTV footage and speaking to over 200 people to gather information.

"Again, I would appeal to the public in the St Andrews area to think back to the late hours of Wednesday 14 March and early hours of Thursday 15 March and contact us if they may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description.

"Similarly, anyone with information relevant to our inquiry is urged to get in contact immediately."

Mr Sim has been described as white, about 6ft tall, and of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.