Party at the Palace line-up unveiled
- 23 March 2018
The line-up has been revealed for this year's Party at the Palace music festival in Linlithgow.
The two-day event, which takes place on 11 and 12 August, will be headlined by James and Texas.
Other acts confirmed to appear on the line-up include Gabrielle, Cast, Embrace, Imelda May and Peter Hook and the Light.
The festival, which is in its fifth year, is held at Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.