Party at the Palace line-up unveiled

  • 23 March 2018
James
Image caption James are the headliners on the Saturday night

The line-up has been revealed for this year's Party at the Palace music festival in Linlithgow.

The two-day event, which takes place on 11 and 12 August, will be headlined by James and Texas.

Other acts confirmed to appear on the line-up include Gabrielle, Cast, Embrace, Imelda May and Peter Hook and the Light.

The festival, which is in its fifth year, is held at Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.
Image caption Texas will top the bill on the Sunday

