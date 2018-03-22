Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Duncan Sim has been missing for a week

Police have renewed their appeal to the community after a university student disappeared on a night out.

Duncan Sim, 19, left an event at Madras Rugby Club at about 23:15 on 14 March but never made it to the group's next venue.

About 70 people driving into the area on Wednesday night were stopped, exactly one week later.

More than 30 officers spoke to local people to try to gain information on the missing student's movements.

Members of the public were approached in St Andrews town centre and police went door-to-door to appeal to anyone who may have seen Duncan since the time he disappeared.

Image copyright Google Image caption Students have been meeting at Madras Rugby Club to co-ordinate searches

Drivers were also taken along Old Station Road, outside Madras Rugby Club where Duncan was last seen, in a bid to establish where he may have travelled after leaving the site.

Volunteers, including more than a hundred people from Duncan's home town of Duns in the Scottish Borders joined police over the past week to conduct searches of the local area.

Duncan is described as white, about 6ft tall, and of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Duncan Sim is described by friends as "extremely outgoing and intelligent.

Ch Insp Steven Hamilton, who is leading the search to find Duncan said: "Duncan has now been missing for over a week and we continue to use all available resources at our disposal in order to trace him.

"I would again appeal to the public to think back to last Wednesday evening and ask themselves if they saw Duncan, or have seen a man matching his description since this time, to come forward to help with ongoing inquiries.

"As before I would ask local residents to check their vehicles, gardens, outbuildings and sheds as Duncan may have entered these in order to seek shelter.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the local community, and members of the public who have come forward following our appeals for information. All of this information is vital to our ongoing inquiries to trace Duncan."