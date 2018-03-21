Four people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fife.

Officers were called to the Muiredge area of Buckhaven at about 12:00 on Tuesday after a man was seriously injured.

A 25-year old woman, four men and a teenage boy were later arrested.

The men, aged 30, 22 and 20, have now been charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A 14-year-old-boy who was also charged has been released from custody and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.