Image copyright Google

A man who tried to kill his partner of 30 years by hitting her over the head with a hammer has been jailed for six years.

Charles Strachan, 62, then set fire to the couple's caravan forcing Yvonne Edwards, who suffered a fractured skull in the attack, to flee out of a window.

The court heard Strachan blamed his partner for their failing relationship.

The attack happened at Mosshall caravan park in Blackburn, West Lothian, on 29 October last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Strachan also assaulted a police officer and a passerby who came to help.

Jailing Strachan, judge Lord Boyd told him that but for his early plea of guilty he would have jailed him for nine years.

Lord Boyd described the attack on Ms Edwards as "terrible" and added: "She now suffers from headaches and tiredness and is anxious, fearful and depressed."

Crawled away

He told Strachan: "Your background report makes depressing reading. You appear to blame your partner for problems in your relationship."

Strachan repeatedly hit Ms Edwards on the head with a hammer. Afterwards he told police that he "presumed she was dead" and added: "I realised what I'd done. I was going to burn me and the caravan down."

Part of the incident was captured on CCTV.

Ms Edwards tried to open a window to get away from the attacker but continued to be struck as she made her escape.

She crawled away from the caravan on her hands and knees and neighbours who heard screaming went to her aid.

Alex Prentice, prosecuting, said: "The accused then poured accelerant on a mattress and set fire to the mattress and bedding."

Strachan told police: "I can barely remember. I don't know what started it. I do remember hitting her more than once I'm afraid."

The court was told that Strachan is remorseful.