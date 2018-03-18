Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened as the man cycled down Middle Meadow Walk

A 22-year-old man has been attacked by two youths after being pushed from his bike in Edinburgh.

The assault happened as the man cycled along Middle Meadow Walk in the Meadows area at about 21:30 on Friday.

After pulling a bag containing takeaway food from his back, the suspects attacked the man, resulting in him suffering a head injury that needed hospital treatment.

The victim is understood to have been delivering takeaway meals at the time.

The first suspect was a white male, aged 14 to 15, of slim build. He was wearing a green jacket with the hood up and a scarf over his mouth.

The second youth was also a white male, aged 14 to 15, of medium build. He had short, dark-coloured hair and was wearing a black jacket.

Det Insp Kevin Harkins, of Gayfield CID, said: "This was an unprovoked and senseless attacked which has left the victim understandably very shaken.

"The victim was approached by a group of youths and the area was busy with pedestrians and passing traffic. I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone who can help us identify those responsible, or has any other information relevant to our investigations, is ask to come forward and contact officers."