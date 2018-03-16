Image caption Children from the school were involved in the ceremony

A funeral service has been held for 17th Century plague victims discovered underneath an Edinburgh playground.

The former inhabitants of Leith were discovered in the grounds of St Mary's RC Primary School in April 2016 during an excavation by Morrison Construction which was building a new classroom.

A re-interment service at Rosebank Cemetery has now been held involving 30 children from the school.

The remains of 77 people, including 23 children and infants, were identified.

Archaeologists from Wardell Armstrong, on behalf of Edinburgh City Council, identified the remains.

All of them, including six infants, are believed to have fallen victim to the bubonic plague which devastated the population of Leith in 1644-1645.

Image caption A memorial stone was laid in the cemetery

At the service, a memorial stone was laid and the city council's culture convener Donald Wilson gave an address.

He said: "An ancient city like Edinburgh never fails to amaze and bring new discoveries. Indeed, there is almost as much history to be found under the city as above ground.

"When these remains were unearthed in 2016, the discovery provided the school with a fascinating teaching resource and the pupils at St Mary's have had a great time learning about archaeology and the history of their local area.

"The findings have also added to our archaeological understanding of Leith, and the whole community has been very engaged in the excavation."

Image copyright Ian Georgeson Image caption Forensic archaeologist Megan Stoakley at the school site with pupils Amelia Soffe and Louise Doyle

John Lawson, City of Edinburgh Council archaeologist, added: "Leith and the surrounding area has a rich archaeological history and the school excavation has been a fascinating project for everyone involved.

"Analysis of the remains has helped us to understand life in Leith at this time and shed light on the devastating bubonic plague which wiped out over half of the port's population.

"These discoveries have helped us establish where this plague cemetery in Leith Links was - as until now its location had been lost, with only 19th Century accounts hinting at its location in this area."