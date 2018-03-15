Image copyright PA

The former Edinburgh council chief executive said the city's troubled tram project was in a "desperate" state when she became involved with it in 2011.

Dame Sue Bruce was giving evidence to the inquiry into the huge cost overruns and delays which plagued the project.

She said she was told the trams were a priority when she took the role in January 2011.

The inquiry is looking into why the project went significantly over-budget and was delivered years late.

The eventual £776m bill was more than double the sum earmarked at the outset.

The project stalled because of a dispute between the consortium building the network and Tie, the arms-length delivery company set up by the council.

Dame Sue said from the moment she arrived at the council, it was made clear to her that things were "fairly desperate".

Months later she represented the local authority at mediation talks to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, City of Edinburgh Council has announced shortlisted bidders for plans to revive the tram route from the city centre to the Forth which is currently out to public consultation.

From Monday, the public is being asked to submit its views on this proposal over the next five weeks. If the scheme is approved, the contract could be signed later this year with trams possibly running on that route in 2022.