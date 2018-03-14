Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

New traffic lights which give cyclists a head-start over other traffic have been proposed along Edinburgh's tram route.

Council officials have been reviewing safety since the death of a cyclist on Princes Street last year.

Zhi Min Soh died after her bike's wheels became jammed in tracks in May and she was hit by a minibus.

Early release signals have been successfully used in other UK cities such as York and London.

Last year, it was announced red cycle lanes would be installed on Princes Street as part of safety improvements following the cyclist's death.

The consultation is looking particularly at the route between Haymarket Yards and York Place.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "Road safety is absolutely paramount and we've been working extremely closely with our partners to refine these designs.

"Early release signals for cyclists have been credited with reducing collisions in cities where they're already used so these are a particularly desirable option.

"The consultation is now live on our Consultation Hub and will run until 11 April 2018. We want to hear from as many people as possible to ensure we get this right so please do have your say and spread the word."