Man charged after buffalo released from farm in Fife
- 13 March 2018
A man has been charged after a number of buffalo and horses were released from their enclosures at a farm in Fife.
The animals were released from Clentrie Farm in Auchterool near Kirkcaldy on Sunday.
The 21-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal.