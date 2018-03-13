Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Tram collides with car in Edinburgh

  • 13 March 2018
Edinburgh Tram Pic Brian Innes

An investigation has been launched after a tram collided with a car in Edinburgh.

Officials said the crash happened in Princes Street, at the junction with Charlotte Square, at about 09:20.

There was minor damage to the tram and no injuries have been reported.

