Tram collides with car in Edinburgh
- 13 March 2018
An investigation has been launched after a tram collided with a car in Edinburgh.
Officials said the crash happened in Princes Street, at the junction with Charlotte Square, at about 09:20.
There was minor damage to the tram and no injuries have been reported.