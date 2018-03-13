Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the roundabout on Deans Road North

A gang of youths who seriously injured two men during an attack in West Lothian are being sought by police.

The 26-year-olds were walking with two women at the roundabout on Deans North Road, near the entrance to Raeburn Rigg in Livingston when a group of six or seven male youths approached them.

The pair were assaulted before they managed to run off towards Fells Rigg.

The incident happened at about 04:30 on Sunday and left the men with facial injuries.

They were taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

One of the youths was white, about 5ft 9in tall, of heavy build. He had dark hair and was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.

Det Con Alan Gibson, of Police Scotland, said: "These men had been on a night out and instead of going home afterwards were set upon by this group and spent the night in hospital.

"This level of violence is appalling and I would urge anyone who may know who is responsible or may have seen the group of youths in the area in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch with police."