Image copyright Google

A pillion passenger is in hospital with back and pelvic injuries following a crash between a motorbike and a car in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 07:15 on the eastbound carriageway of the A71, near the Oakbank Roundabout in Livingston.

A Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Triumph motorbike.

The road is currently closed and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes. No-one else was injured.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.