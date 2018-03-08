An EasyJet flight was struck by lightning as it flew from Edinburgh to London Stansted.

The airline said the safety of the flight was not compromised during the incident on Wednesday.

EasyJet said its aircraft were equipped to safely withstand lightning and the aircraft landed safely with no reports of any injuries.

The flight back to Edinburgh was delayed while engineers checked the aircraft before it departed.

It was scheduled to leave at 19:30 but departed just after 22:00 on Wednesday, arriving in Edinburgh at about 23:00.

An Easyjet spokesman said: "We would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority."