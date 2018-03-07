Image copyright NHS Fife

A senior executive at NHS Fife has been suspended pending an investigation.

Prof Scott McLean, the chief operating officer in charge of acute services at the health board, is understood to have been absent from his post since November 2017.

It is not known what the allegations are against the 42-year-old.

Barbara Anne Nelson, NHS Fife's director of workforce, said they had a legal responsibility not to comment on individual matters.

She said: "NHS Fife has a legal responsibility to protect the privacy of its employees, and is therefore, unable to comment on matters relating to individual staff members, past or present."