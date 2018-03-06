Image copyright Lesley Donald Image caption Gordon Knott had already served a sentence for a string of sexual offences

A paedophile who preyed on vulnerable children in care homes has been jailed for four years a decade after he was released from prison.

Gordon Knott was originally sentenced to 16 years in prison in 1997 after he was convicted of 10 sex crimes against eight boys and a girl.

The children were in Edinburgh's Clerwood and Glenallan children's homes in the 1970s and 1980s.

His latest conviction came after two new victims contacted police.

The men testified at a new trial at the High Court in Edinburgh that they had also been targeted by Knott.

'Predatory sexual abuse'

The 64-year-old was one of the first male house parents to be employed in Edinburgh children's homes to look after disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Both victims said that as children in the local authority care system they were made to carry out sex acts on the man employed to look after them.

A jury earlier found Knott guilty of three charges of indecency against the two victims committed at Clerwood, at Arthur's Seat in the city and at an address in the Liberton area between 1973 and 1981.

A judge told Knott: "You have been convicted by the jury of the repeated, calculated and predatory sexual abuse of two young boys while you were responsible for their care in children's home."

Lady Scott pointed out that the former house father had terrified victims and rather than protecting them he had abused them.

Knott, from Carstairs, South Lanarkshire, had denied the latest offences.

'Sickening attacks'

Defence solicitor advocate Brian Gilfedder said his client had acted as a carer following his release from his previous jail sentence in 2008.

Knott was placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

The NSPCC welcomed the sentence.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Knott held a position of responsibility over children but abused it appallingly to carry out a series of sickening attacks on children.

"After leaving a trail of victims spanning decades, it is right that he is now back behind bars.

"The victims who have most recently come forward have shown a great deal of courage, helping to ensure their abuser has again faced justice.

"Abuse ruins childhoods and its devastating effects can last into adulthood."

The spokesman added: "It is vitally important that victims have the confidence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, so offenders can be brought to justice and survivors can finally receive help and support."