Water has been restored to thousands of people in Edinburgh following a mechanical fault in the system.

All homes in the EH10 area including Buckstone, Fairmilehead, Oxgangs, Polwarth and Bruntsfield were affected.

Scottish Water said it re-routed water from elsewhere in the network to fix the problem by noon.

The firm said the problem was unconnected to the current period of winter weather.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: "Customers across areas of the south-side of Edinburgh in Buckstone, Fairmilehead and Oxgangs reported earlier today they had no water or low pressure.

"Supplies were restored after we re-routed water from elsewhere on our network and we apologise for any inconvenience that was caused.

"The issue appears to have been a mechanical fault rather than anything relating to the current period of winter weather."