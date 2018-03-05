Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a disturbance in Law Road, Dunfermline

Two 29-year-old men have been charged in connection with an assault in Fife.

Officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Law Road, Dunfermline at about 20:00 on Friday.

A 32-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

One of the men is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court while the other man will appear at a later date.