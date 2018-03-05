An Edinburgh leisure centre has been evacuated following a suspected gas leak.

Members of the public and staff had to leave the Omni Centre on Leith Walk on Monday morning.

The centre, which includes a cinema and restaurants, will remain closed until engineers from Glasgow fix the leak.

A spokeswoman from Nuffield Health Gym, which has a gym inside the centre, said they had opened at 06:00 but had closed a short time later.

A Nuffield Health Gym spokeswoman, said: "The Omni Centre has a suspected gas leak so have evacuated the full centre.

"We will update you as soon as we know anything but the centre manager thinks it may be early afternoon.

"Please keep watch for updates.

"We are currently trying to get a text out to all members and apologise for any inconvenience!

"If your car is in the car park you can exit the car park but no cars getting in."

An Omni Centre spokeswoman declined to comment.