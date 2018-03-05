Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Lynch was declared dead at the scene in Woodburn Road in Dalkeith

A man who died after being found seriously injured in a street in Dalkeith in Midlothian has been named by police.

He was 41-year-old John Lynch from Rosewell.

A statement on behalf of his family said Mr Lynch was "much loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed".

A man has been charged with murder following Mr Lynch's death on Saturday. The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.