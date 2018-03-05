Dalkeith street death man named by police as John Lynch
- 5 March 2018
A man who died after being found seriously injured in a street in Dalkeith in Midlothian has been named by police.
He was 41-year-old John Lynch from Rosewell.
A statement on behalf of his family said Mr Lynch was "much loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed".
A man has been charged with murder following Mr Lynch's death on Saturday. The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.