Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Murder charge after street death in Dalkeith

  • 4 March 2018
Woodburn Road, Dalkeith Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found in Woodburn Road in Dalkeith

A man has been charged with murder following the death of ‎another man in Dalkeith in Midlothian.

Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old who was seriously injured.

Emergency services tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.

The 45-year-old man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites