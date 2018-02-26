Image copyright victor rodrick

A woman has pleaded guilty to being almost eight times the drink drive limit while travelling home from an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in West Lothian.

Louisa Owen, 41, from Bathgate, was seen staggering out of her silver Audi A3 by neighbours who called the police.

She admitted driving with 172mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - 7.8 times the legal limit of 22mg.

She was fined £700 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Owen appeared from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court where Sheriff John Cook said the reading was the highest he had seen in a drink driving case.

Owen agreed to pay the fine in monthly instalments of £150.