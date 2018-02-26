Image copyright Google

Edinburgh's historic North Bridge is set to undergo a major programme of refurbishment.

A series of structural repairs will help safeguard the long-term use of the Grade A-listed bridge.

It was built in 1896 as a city centre link between the Old and New Towns.

On Thursday, the City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment committee will consider proposals for the £22m project, including steelwork repairs and repainting.

The project will benefit from £10m funding approved in the 2018/19 budget, set by the council last week, adding to an existing £12m allocated under the Capital Investment Programme 2018-2023.

Bridge longevity

Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: "This historic bridge is a familiar and much-loved focal point in the city centre, and it's clear that it requires some much-needed restoration.

"I am delighted that, thanks to prudent financial management, we will be able to progress with a series of repairs, ensuring the longevity of this iconic structure."

Inspections to North Bridge carried out in 2014 found a number of defects, resulting in the removal of loose material and installation of netting to make the underside of the bridge safe.

Assessments have confirmed that there has been no impact on the bridge's load carrying capacity.

Work is due to start in the summer if the project gets the go ahead.

