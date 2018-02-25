Image copyright Google Image caption Two youths were found injured in Abbey Street

Police have made two arrests following a "serious disturbance" in St Andrews.

The 16 and 20-year-old, both male, are now the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

It follows the incident in the early hours of Saturday. Police were called to a disturbance involving up to 10 youths in Abbey Street at about 02:40.

Two men were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. They were treated there for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson said: "We would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry to establish the involvement of others in this incident and I would like to thank the public for their assistance."