Image copyright Google Image caption Toni McNelis is missing with her baby daughter in Edinburgh

Concern is growing for a mother and her baby daughter who have gone missing in Edinburgh.

Toni McNelis, 24, and her five-month-old daughter have not been seen since Wednesday evening.

They disappeared from an address in Marine Drive and were last seen leaving the area three days ago.

Police say this disappearance is unusual for the young mother and would like anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.

The missing woman is described as being of average build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Insp Graeme Dignan said "We are concerned for the welfare of Toni and her daughter and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen them recently, or know of their whereabouts to get in touch with us.

"This is out of character for Toni and I would ask anyone who may have seen them to call us immediately so we can ensure she is safe and well.

"Likewise I would ask Toni herself to get in touch with us if she sees this appeal. "