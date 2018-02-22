Image copyright Police Scotland

A child rapist who made victims of his abuse carry out sex acts on each other has been jailed for nine years.

A judge told David Morrison that he had been convicted of "a shocking series of violent and sexual crimes".

Lord Ericht said Morrison had been assessed as posing a high risk of reoffending.

He will be kept under supervision for a further three years after his release from prison and has been put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Morrison, 50, from Kirkcaldy, began abusing one girl from the age of four and his offending later escalated into repeatedly raping her.

Now aged 28, the victim earlier told the High Court in Edinburgh that she self-harmed in the wake of the ordeal.

'Serious and unpleasant case'

Another female victim, now aged 31, said she was first sexually abused by Morrison was when she was aged eight or nine.

The attacks happened at addresses in the Dysart and Kirkcaldy areas.

Morrison had denied a string of charges during an earlier trial.

But a jury found him guilty of 10 offences of assault, indecency and rape committed between 1989 and 2016 at addresses, a disused building and woods in his home town.

Lord Ericht earlier told jurors it had been "a very serious and unpleasant case".

Morrison had claimed that none of the sexual abuse had taken place and maintained he had "no idea" why his accusers' gave such evidence.

He had previously been on bail ahead of the trial with a special condition that he did not have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

But he was arrested in October last year after breaching the bail order by taking a 10-year-old boy to soft play and a fast food restaurant.