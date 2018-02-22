Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The eight-year-old red-footed tortoise is called Huck

A police investigation has been launched after a tortoise was stolen from a visitor attraction in Midlothian.

The eight-year-old red-footed tortoise called Huck was taken from his enclosure at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World in Lasswade.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between midday and 14:00 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland are urging witnesses to come forward.

PC Ian Worrall of Police Scotland said: "Huck is a very popular attraction at Butterfly World and the staff are very concerned that he may not be getting looked after properly following his theft.

"He requires special lamps and a specialist diet otherwise his health could be seriously affected and we are treating this matter very seriously.

"If you have information that can assist with our inquiries then please contact police immediately."

An Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World spokesman said: "We are working closely with the police and are doing everything we can to try and get Huck back safe and sound as soon as possible.

"The welfare and safety of our animals is of the utmost importance to us and we are reviewing our procedures internally to prevent something like this happening again."