Image caption The incident is alleged to have happened at the Atik nightclub in Edinburgh

Former television presenter John Leslie has denied sexually assaulting a woman in an Edinburgh nightclub.

The 52-year-old former Wheel of Fortune and Blue Peter star is alleged to have put his hand up the 26-year-old woman's skirt and touched her bare buttocks.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Atik in the city's Tollcross area on 25 June last year.

Mr Leslie pleaded not guilty via his lawyer at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The trial date was set for 18 June.

The case called under Mr Leslie's real name of John Stott.

It is alleged the former TV host attacked the 26-year old woman while he was attending a VIP function and she was at a hen party.