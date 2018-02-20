Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption Sir Tom Jones, Rag'n'Bone Man and Kasabian have been announced for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Sir Tom Jones will be among the headliners at a new festival in Edinburgh.

Rag'n'Bone Man, Kasabian and Paloma Faith have also been announced as acts who will perform at Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

The event follows the format of Glasgow Summer Sessions with a series of gigs taking place in Princes Street Gardens on dates throughout August.

Jones will play the Ross Bandstand on Monday 6 August.

Rag'n'Bone Man will play on Tuesday 14 August, Paloma Faith on Friday 17 August and rockers Kasabian will perform the following night.

More acts for the festival are to be announced later in the year.

Image copyright unkown Image caption Paloma Faith will take to the stage in Princes Street Gardens on 17 August

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, said: "We're delighted to return to Princes Street Gardens and announce our first artists for the inaugural series of Edinburgh Summer Sessions shows.

"With the success of its sister event Glasgow Summer Sessions, we're thrilled to be part of Edinburgh's electrifying atmosphere and culturally rich arts festival with these gigs.

"To have a legend like Tom Jones plus mainstays of the industry like Kasabian and Paloma Faith and the undeniably talented Rag'n'Bone Man proves our commitment to making Edinburgh Summer Sessions one of the real highlights of the summer."

Pre-sale tickets start at 09:00 on Wednesday, while general sale starts at the same time on Friday.